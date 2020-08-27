'The world has its eyes on the case': Sushant Singh Rajput gets billboard in Hollywood, sister Shweta shares video

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a video of Sushant Singh Rajput's billboard from Hollywood. 'The world has its eyes on the case,' read the billboard. Sushant got a billboard in Hollywood, after California and Australia.

"A Billboard in Hollywood put up for Bhai. Thanks and so grateful for all the support," wrote Shweta while sharing the video.

August 26, 2020

Shweta had also shared a video of the billboards from Australia. However, only three billboards could be seen in the same - from Williams Landing, Melbourne, Wantrina, Melbourne, and Bentleigh, Melbourne.

"SSRians across Australia made it happen. 7 Billboards are up through out the continent which convey the strong message that the whole of Australia is standing with SSR! Are You? #GlobalPrayersForSSR #JusticeforSushantSinghRajput #CBIForSSR #SCMonitoredCBI4SSR #Warriors4SSR," read her tweet.

August 17, 2020

Sharing the billboard from 880 north in California. Shweta had previously shared, "Bhai’s Billboard in California...It’s up on 880 north, right after the great mall parkway exit. It’s a worldwide movement. #warriors4ssr #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #worldforsushant". Sushant's niece Mallika Singh commented on the post, "May we all have the strength to keep going. #Warriors4SSR".

Shweta shared another similar post and captioned it stating, "You are beating in our hearts #warriors4ssr #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #godiswithus #ssrinourhearts".

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been involved in Sushant's death case. The Supreme Court had transferred the case to them from Mumbai Police and Bihar Police.

The Bihar Government had requested the SC to transfer the matter to CBI after Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR with the Patna Police alleging that Rhea was involved in Sushant's abetment to suicide. He also alleged that Rhea took Sushant's finances.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020, which was a week after his ex-manager Disha Salian's reported 'accidental death'. Thus, the Bihar Police also suspected a link between the two deaths.