'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair': Karan Johar to produce film based on 'The Case That Shook The Empire' book

On Tuesday, Karan Johar took to his social media pages and announced a new project which is a biopic. Yes, the ace filmmaker is set to produce a film based on the book 'The Case That Shook The Empire' written by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. The film is a biopic on C Sankaran Nair who fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre.

Karan shared a note which read as "Dharma Productions & Still and Still Media Collective Present 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair'.

This film unravels the legendary courtroom battle that Sankaran Nair fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. Sankaran Nair's bravery ignited the freedom struggle across the country and is a testament to the power of fighting for the truth.

This film is inspired from real-life events and adapted from the book 'The Case That Shook The Empire' written by Raghu Palat (great-grandson of Sankaran Nair) and his wife, Pushpa Palat.

The film will be directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and will go on floors shortly. Lead cast to be announced soon."

He captioned his post as "Extremely excited and honoured to be bringing the untold story of C. Sankaran Nair, a historic man to the big screens. Directed by @karanstyagi. More details to follow soon, stay tuned! @apoorva1972 @bindraamritpal @anandntiwari @somenmishra @dharmamovies @stillandstillmediacollective."

Interestingly, Shoojit Sircar is helming a film based on Udham Singh who assassinated General Michael O'Dwyer, the man behind Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. Vicky Kaushal plays the titular role.