The Kerala Story is now year's 2nd highest-grossing Hindi film; beats Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Credit: The Kerala Story/Instagram

The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma has become the second highest-grossing Hindi film of the year as it as Sudipto Sen’s movie collected Rs 156.69 crore in just 12 days and surpassed Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. On day 12, the film earned Rs 9.65 crore gross.

The highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023 is Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Sharing the news, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “The Kerala Story is now the second highest grossing Hindi film of 2023… Overtakes TJMM (Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar) and KBKJ (Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan) to claim the second spot… [Week 2] Friday ₹12.35 crore, Saturday ₹19.50 crore, Sunday ₹23.75 crore, Monday ₹10.30 crore, Tuesday ₹9.65 crore. Total: ₹156.69 crore. India biz (business).”

Take a look:

Netizens reacted to the tweet, one of them wrote, “So the cooling period continues. Can it reach to 200 close club.” The second one said, “It will easily touch 300cr mark...” The third person commented, “Now #TheKeralaStory beats #TJMM It will be 2nd until next big thing in #Bollywood, because not going to cross #ShahRukhKhan #Pathaan.”

The fourth one said, “Amazing!! Feels like a personal success.. reassures the fact- writers are kings..” The fifth one said, “This is going to be one of the blockbuster movie ever in cinema history worldwide becz it's worldwide issue problem and ji had.” The sixth one said, “the same websites which posted 136cr for The Kerala Story also posted 1050cr for Pathaan.... If Pathaan collections are fake then even The Kerala Story collections are fake as they are reported by the same critics/trade analysts.”

The Kerala Story has been called a propaganda piece by opposition leaders, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also banned the film in her state. Tamil Nadu multiplex owners have also stopped the film's screenings. In contrast, it has been endorsed by PM Modi and declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.



READ | Aishwarya Rajesh opens up on The Kerala Story controversy, says 'there are always two sides...' | Exclusive