'That was a quick replacement': Sara Ali Khan loses calm on seeing Ranveer Singh-Kartik Aaryan's 'Love Aaj Kal' moment

Several celebrities have headed to Assam for 65th Filmfare Awards which is being held on Saturday. Amongst them are Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday to name a few. They all even rehearsed for the show for their performances during the event. These celebs even took to their social media pages to share BTS glimpses of their performances and more. We came across one of the cutest bromance moments between two actors.

Yes, we are talking about Ranveer and Kartik. In the photo, the actors are posing like Kartik and Sara Ali Khan from their movie poster Love Aaj Kal. In the poster, Ranveer is seen lying on Kartik and giving intense expressions. Kartik took to his Instagram page and shared the photo and it has 'Love Aaj Kal #2030' position. He captioned the photo stating, "Announcing #LoveAajKal 2030 With @ranveersingh #RanTik".

Check out the photo below:

Sara was quick to leave a comment on Kartik's post which read as "That was a quick replacement".

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik and Sara's Love Aaj Kal raked in more than Rs 12 crore on its opening day and it happened due to Valentine's Day. His upcoming films are Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2. Both films are likely to release this year.

On the other hand, Ranveer will next be seen in Kabir Khan's upcoming directorial, '83 in which he will be seen as former Indian skipper Kapil Dev. The film is hitting the screens on April 10, 2020.