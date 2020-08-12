Taimur Ali Khan to become big brother! Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor to welcome second child

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child together. They already have a 3-year-old Taimur Ali Khan. In a joint statement, the couple said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support."

Earlier on Wednesday, Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor has said about the rumours surrounding her pregnancy that he hoped they were true. “I hope it’s true and if so, I would be very happy. Doh bachche toh hone chahiye (One should have two children) to give each other company,” Randhir had told an entertainment portal, adding that Saif and Kareena had not told him anything and he has no idea if the news is true.

Kareena and Saif are already parents to their three-year-old son Taimur. Earlier speaking about the possibility of a second child, Kareena had said in 2018, “Two more years.”

In December 2019, Kareena had said, “There is no good news related to a second child in my life. Both Saif and I are happy with our kid Taimur Ali Khan. As of now, we dont have any plans for a second child. We both are very busy with our work and are trying to balance our professional and personal lives.”

On the work front, Kareena will next be opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film was scheduled to release this December but has been postponed to December 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. On the other hand, Saif will be seen in Amazon Prime show Dilli, Bhoot Police, and Bunty Aur Babli 2.