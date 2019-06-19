Tahira Kashyap releases an apology note after getting brutally trolled for sitting on a Buddha statue

Headlines

This lavish property owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani has diamond-studded ceiling; cost is…

ISRO solar mission: Aditya-L1 spacecraft leaves Earth’s orbit for 110-day journey to Lagrange Point L1

Kareena Kapoor Khan brutally trolled for not standing properly during National Anthem: 'This is so pathetic...'

IND vs AUS: R Ashwin recalled for Australia ODI series, KL Rahul named captain as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma recoup

Vicky Kaushal reveals if he was disappointed with not winning National Film Award for Best Actor for Sardar Udham

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Imran Khan reveals this actor was first choice for Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola: 'I couldn't shake the feeling that...'

This lavish property owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani has diamond-studded ceiling; cost is…

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance stands to gain as Disney+ Hotstar mulls potential big move, check details

Countries with reservation for women in parliament

10 reasons why you should eat corn (Bhutta)

7 Chemicals that are harmful for hairs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Player of tournament, runner up award; Check full list of awards | India vs Sri Lanka

Know why Gautam Gambhir Wants Someone to replace Shreyas Iyer From India's ODI World Cup squad

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Kareena Kapoor Khan brutally trolled for not standing properly during National Anthem: 'This is so pathetic...'

Vicky Kaushal reveals if he was disappointed with not winning National Film Award for Best Actor for Sardar Udham

This actor who worked with Rajinikanth at age 10, earned Rs 100 as first salary, now earns upto Rs 100 crore per film

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Tahira Kashyap releases an apology note after getting brutally trolled for sitting on a Buddha statue

Tahira Kashyap took to her Instagram page and issued an apology after she shared a photo of sitting on a Buddha statue during her holidays.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 19, 2019, 03:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Celebrities getting trolled on social media pages have become a common phenomenon now. Only in rare cases, the celebs don't become a victim of trolling and that surprises many. Recently, writer-filmmaker and Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap was trolled by netizens for sharing a photo wherein she is seen sitting on the statue of Lord Buddha. After getting bashed by many, she deleted the photo and issued an apology in a prolonged statement.

Tahira wrote, "I absolutely never want to be a source of hurt and pain for anyone. Sorry for unintentionally agonising few people, wish love and peace for everyone." Tahira then went on to say, "Was the most beautiful, relaxing experience at @atmantan Was in sync with nature and it’s blessings! From chilling in night suits to collecting jamuns and eating them, it was a lovely experience. Also, do see the lovely business plan my son has. (He is very concerned about his parents' careers)"

The cancer survivor concluded her post by writing, "The highlight was the lovely, experienced and courteous staff, the company of my best friend @komal20to77 and her kids and the lovely moments that I shall treasure and have shared here without any filter! #beingtransformed #familywellnesscamp2019 #atmantan #nofilter."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap) on

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tahira recently directed a music video which featured her brother-in-law Apaarshakti Khurana and Sargun Mehta in the lead roles. Talking about the video, she earlier wrote on Instagram, "My first!! And really special because of the lovely people associated with it! There were challenges and blessings, both! A day’s work and lifetime of love and happiness!"

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Fukrey 3: Choocha Varun Sharma says he is pregnant with Bholi Punjaban Richa Chadha's child, new promo impresses fans

'I'll take a bullet': Karan Johar recalls how Shah Rukh Khan responded when underworld threatened his life

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance stands to gain as Disney+ Hotstar mulls potential big move, check details

Viral video: Saree-clad woman's scorching dance to 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' raises temperature, watch

OnePlus Pad Go unveiled, to launch exclusively in India on October 6

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE