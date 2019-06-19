Tahira Kashyap releases an apology note after getting brutally trolled for sitting on a Buddha statue

Tahira Kashyap took to her Instagram page and issued an apology after she shared a photo of sitting on a Buddha statue during her holidays.

Celebrities getting trolled on social media pages have become a common phenomenon now. Only in rare cases, the celebs don't become a victim of trolling and that surprises many. Recently, writer-filmmaker and Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap was trolled by netizens for sharing a photo wherein she is seen sitting on the statue of Lord Buddha. After getting bashed by many, she deleted the photo and issued an apology in a prolonged statement.

Tahira wrote, "I absolutely never want to be a source of hurt and pain for anyone. Sorry for unintentionally agonising few people, wish love and peace for everyone." Tahira then went on to say, "Was the most beautiful, relaxing experience at @atmantan Was in sync with nature and it’s blessings! From chilling in night suits to collecting jamuns and eating them, it was a lovely experience. Also, do see the lovely business plan my son has. (He is very concerned about his parents' careers)"

The cancer survivor concluded her post by writing, "The highlight was the lovely, experienced and courteous staff, the company of my best friend @komal20to77 and her kids and the lovely moments that I shall treasure and have shared here without any filter! #beingtransformed #familywellnesscamp2019 #atmantan #nofilter."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tahira recently directed a music video which featured her brother-in-law Apaarshakti Khurana and Sargun Mehta in the lead roles. Talking about the video, she earlier wrote on Instagram, "My first!! And really special because of the lovely people associated with it! There were challenges and blessings, both! A day’s work and lifetime of love and happiness!"