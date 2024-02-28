Twitter
Tata Memorial discovers Rs 100 medicine that can prevent cancer recurrence a second time

PM Modi unveils development projects worth Rs 17,300 crore in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi

Tata Memorial discovers Rs 100 medicine that can prevent cancer recurrence a second time

Health benefits of flaxseeds

AI imagines Mughal Emperor Shahjahan on Takht-e-Taus (Peacock Throne)

7 blockbusters Sylvester Stallone rejected, including Oscar-winning war drama

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Taapsee Pannu to tie the knot with longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe in 'fusion' destination wedding? Here's what we know

Taapsee Pannu is all set to tie the knot with badminton player Mathias Boe in a private ceremony.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Feb 28, 2024, 11:59 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe (Image: Mathias Boe/Instagram)
A big, fancy wedding is happening at the end of March, but it's not the usual one as it will be a mix of Sikh and Christian traditions. As per reports, Taapsee Pannu is getting married to her longtime boyfriend, the badminton player Mathias Boe.

As per NDTV report, the extravagant wedding will happen in the beautiful city of Udaipur. As per the portal's sources, it's going to be a family celebration, and there won't be any big Bollywood A-listers attending. The couple, who will soon be married, are ready to tie the knot in a big celebration. The event will beautifully blend the rich traditions of Sikhism and Christianity, showcasing a mesmerizing mix of love and culture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mathias Boe (@mathias.boe)

Taapsee and Mathias have been together for more than 10 years. However, there's no official confirmation about the same.

Although they prefer to keep a low profile, they have never kept their relationship a secret. Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu and Shah Rukh Khan collaborated for the very first time in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and their chemistry in the film impressed everyone. Their sweet love story in the film won the hearts of the audience. Recently, Taapsee opened up on her experience romancing SRK in the film and revealed why it was hard for her. 

In a recent interview with Times Of India, Taapsee Pannu opened up on her experience about working with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki and her first meeting with King Khan. The actress said, "In your head, obviously, all the flash cuts of all his films and the moments he's created on screen, his songs to his dialogues and all of that keep giving a good reel. But when you come in front of him, it's not like he has an intimidating personality. He is a very warm and welcoming person."

