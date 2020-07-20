Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen to make Bollywood debut with 'Iti' produced by Vivek Oberoi, check out his first look

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen is all set to make his debut in Vivek Oberoi produced film titled Iti. The film is directed by Vishal Mishra and the tagline is 'Can You Solve Your Own Murder'. The film is a whodunnit thriller and stars Vivek in the lead role. Iti is co-produced by Mandiraa Entertainment and Vivek Anand Oberoi's Oberoi Mega Entertainment. While Rajesh Roshan has been roped in to be the composer of the film.

Talking about making his Bollywood debut with Iti, Rajeev said in a statement, "I want the audience to not just see my performance, but also feel and experience my role through me. When I play the part, I just want to trust the director and give him my heart & soul, to sail me through. I'm lucky to have Vishal sir as my director, who's been guiding me really well through the preparations. I'm very thankful to Prerna and my producers for giving me a wonderful debut."

Rajeev posted his first look with a caption stating, "Life is the first impression. You get one shot at it. Make it everlasting ... Presenting #rohitvardhan to all of you @visalmisra @ikussum @keyurpandya19 @sanjeetyermal @d_reshabh @vivekoberoi".

Check out his first look below:

While Vishal said, "Rohit Vardhan is a suave and sophisticated person in the film and we wanted someone who can pull off the part. Rajeev looks the part and went through multiple tests before bagging the role."

Rajeev will be playing the role of Rohit Vardhan in the film. While Vivek stars as Prabhu Singh.