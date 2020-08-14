'Sushant Singh Rajput was killed same way as Jiah Khan': 'Nishabd' actress' mother Rabia Khan censures Bollywood mafia

It is now over two months since Kangana Ranaut spoke up about a link between Sushant Singh Rajput's death and Bollywood mafia. The latest to claim the same is Rabia Khan, who believes that Sushant died in the same way as her daughter Jiah Khan.

In a note from her which DNA has come across, Rabia stated, "I have never felt so helpless defenceless and unhappy after seeing Sushant Singh being killed in the same way as Jiah Khan. Both Jiah and Sushant were first Bombarded with fake love by demonstrations of attention and affection. When both were successfully trapped by their narcissist psychopathic gas lighting partners, then both were physically hurt and abused. They both were sponged for their money and isolated from their family and loved ones. Both Jiah and Sushant were declared mentally disable & depressed due to lack of work. When their control were slipping their partners strangulated them and staged their homicidal death as suicide."

She alleged that the 'criminal partners' are well connected to the Bollywood mafia, who destroy evidences. Rabia penned, "The criminal Narcissistic Criminal Partners of Jiah Khan and Sushant Singh were connected with powerful Bollywood mafia and politician, so they took shelter under their umbrella, because they know only these Politicians and Bollywood mafia Icon have the power to crack their criminals behaviour. The political pressure on Police held them from bringing the Truth Out. They indulged their full time to destroy Evidences and declared the Homicidal death of both Jiah and Sushant as Suicide. To support their Fabricated Stories Police seek help from Bollywood mafia & their Syndicate Media who anchor Mahesh Bhatt as mouth piece to endorse their concocted Depression Story."

Rabia being the latest to stress on the need for CBI probe in the matter, added, "To create Doubt in public these criminals and their cabal attack victims families with accusation, allegations, greed for money irresponsible nurturing and scandalise, by maligning their personal reputation. CBI need to intervene to throughly investigate and bring these perpetrators to justice, by punishing them, otherwise they will grow to be a monstrous, then multiply their evil deeds to kill more innocent souls. These victims don't suffer by accident, they suffer because the politicians, Police and Bollywood mafia cabal protect them, shelter them and make victims families live in bondage of fear. Such crimes should END."

Before Rabia Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Sushant's sister Shweta Kirti Singh, Ankita Lokhande, Varun Dhawan, Sooraj Pancholi (who is often linked to the case, and was charged with Jiah Khan's abetment to suicide), Parineeti Chopra and others also demanded a CBI enquiry in Sushant's death case. The actor passed away exactly two months before today i.e. on June 14, 2020. He was found under mysterious circumstances in his Bandra home.