Sushant Singh Rajput sister's now deleted post about mother's 'mental depression' goes viral

Netizens have dig up a now-deleted Facebook post of Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti that might confirm that the late mother of Sushant Singh Rajput was indeed suffering from alleged depression. A Twitter user posted a screengrab on Twitter of the same post and wrote, "Sushant's sister @shwetasinghkirt has deleted her post on FB where she talked about how her mother lost her life due to depression..."

Check out the post here.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister also rebutted his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty after the actress made serious allegations against the family.

In a series of tweets, she wrote, "I wish Bhai would have never met that girl at all!! Drugging someone without his consent and then convincing him that you are not well, taking him to the psychiatrists... what level of manipulation is this!! How will you ever redeem your soul!!! You are so done!! #ArrestRheaNow."

In another tweet, Shweta said, "As Rhea mentioned in her interview,We didn’t love our brother!! Yeah right, that’s why I flew all the way from USA to India in Jan as soon as I got to know Bhai is visiting Chandigarh and is not keeping well. I had to stall my business and leave my kids behind! #Godiswithus."

"The worst part was I didn’t even get to meet him coz by the time I reached, Bhai had already left Chandigarh because of the constant pestering calls of Rhea and some work commitments.The familyy was always there standing rock solid for him!! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #Godiswithus," she added.

Rhea Chakraborty, who dated the actor in his last few months, has been accused by his family of living off him, mentally harassing him, and abetting his suicide. Sushant Singh Rajput's father also accused her Thursday of "poisoning" his son.

The CBI and Enforcement Directorate are investigating the case. The Narcotics Control Bureau has also stepped in, over allegations of drug dealing.