Sushant Singh Rajput said 'I don’t want to act anymore', claims Siddharth Pithani

Sushant Singh Rajput's roommate Siddharth Pithani recently made revelations about the late actor not wanting to act anymore. As per reports in BollywoodLife, during an interaction with a portal, Pithani narrated about the conversation he had with SSR while he was away from home. He stated, "Sushant had called me in the first week of January and said, 'Please come back, I think we can do something together. I don’t want to act anymore.'"

Siddharth also claimed that Sushant told him, 'We can start something in the field of virtual reality and other content. I am sure you are the right person for this. Leave your job, I will pay you the same salary.'

He further spoke about the situation he saw Sushant in. Siddharth said, "When I reached the house, he looked very heartbroken, and said, 'I don't have anyone right now.' He had also asked me to stay with him and assured me that he will take care of my family as his own. He wanted a very simple life and was disturbed by the crowds on the roads, which he would see from his window. He would turn very emotional and say, 'These all are actors, they are acting.'"

Pithani concluded by saying, "Sushant said, 'I have no one. We will go away from all this. We will go to Pavna (SSR's farmhouse)'. Sushant said we can do farming and live on a budget."

An earlier report suggested that Siddharth Pithani is under the radar of Bihar Police and his phone seems to be switched off.