Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti writes to PM Modi for Kangana Ranaut's protection in Narcotics case

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti joined the protest demanding protection for Kangana Ranaut in Narcotics case, by writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti joined the Twitter protest demanding protection for actor Kangana Ranaut. Shweta wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand protection for Kangana so that she could help with the narcotics case.

Kangana had promised to expose 'Bullywood' but only when the Narcotics team promises to provide her with protection. Showing her support, Shweta went a step further and wrote a tweet to PM Modi which read, "Requesting @PMOIndia @narendramodi to look into providing security for Kangana @KanganaTeam so that she can help with the investigation of @narcoticsbureau." When Kangana thanked her fans for the trend too, Shweta replied, "Proud."

Requesting @PMOIndia @narendramodi to look into providing security for Kangana @KanganaTeam so that she can help with the investigation of @narcoticsbureau. https://t.co/sJmEiTBAdM — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 26, 2020

Proud!! — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 26, 2020

In a series of tweets, Kangana said that "many A-listers will be behind bars" if the NCB "enters Bollywood". Kangana tweeted, "If narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A listers will be behind bars, if blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will happen. Hope @PMOIndia under swatchh Bharat mission cleanses the gutter called Bullywood."

She further added, "I was still a minor my mentor turned tormentor used to spike my drinks and sedate me to prevent me from going to cops, when I became successful and got entry in to the most famous film parties I was exposed to the most shocking and sinister world and drugs, debauchery, and mafia."

For the uninformed, after reports of new drug angle emerged in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, a WhatsApp chat between Rhea Chakraborty and an alleged drug dealer Gaurav Arya were also leaked. In the chats, Rhea is reportedly asked Gaurav about MD which is Methylenedioxymethamphetamine, a strong drug. The first chat is allegedly initiated by Rhea asking Gaurav, "'If we talk about hard drugs, then I have not used more drugs." This conversation took place in March 2017. She also asks him, "Do you have MD?"

In another chat with a person named Jaya Saha, who is reportedly also Rhea's friend, the former told the actor, "I have asked her to co-ordinate Shruti." This chat happened on November 25, 2019. Rhea also texts Jaya, "Thanks so much." To which Saha replied, "No problem bro, hope it will be helpful."