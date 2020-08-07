Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti says 'be careful who you mess with' as ED interrogates Rhea Chakraborty

A few moments after Rhea Chakraborty appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday (August 7) for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a picture. She hinted to 'be careful who you mess with'.

The image was Lord Shiva with a small child. The caption on the image read, "Someone said be careful who you mess with because you don't know who protects them in the spiritual world." While sharing the same, Shweta wrote 'Har Har Mahadev'.

Here's her post:

Rhea was spotted with her brother Showmik Chakraborty as they came before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for interrogation in the case. A few hours before appearing, Rhea requested the ED to postpone the recording of her statement till her Supreme Court plea hearing. Rejecting the request, the ED had reportedly also warned they would register Rhea Chakraborty's absence as non-compliance of summons.

Both Rhea and Showmik were reportedly business partners with Sushant Singh Rajput. ED has summoned Rhea for questioning in connection with a money laundering case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The Bihar Police had found Rs. 15 crore missing from Sushant's bank account. The same was also confirmed by Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Sushant's father KK Singh, in his FIR with the Bihar Police, had also stated that he suspects Rhea took Sushant's money. KK Singh had made other claims too, including Rhea kept Sushant away from his friends and family.

The ED is seeking details of the financial transactions of the firm Vividrage Rhealityx, in which Rhea is a director. They will also investigate the financial transactions of 'Front India For World', in which her brother Showik Chakraborty is a director.