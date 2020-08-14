Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti initiates 'Global 24-hour prayer for SSR'

Shweta Singh Kirti, who has been demanding CBI enquiry for her actor brother Sushant Singh Rajput, has just started another initiative, which goes by the name #GlobalPrayers4SSR. She shared a request which read it would be a global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for Sushant (SSR).

Through the post, Shweta has also asked people for silence and prayer at 10 am (according to their local time) on August 15, 2020. The post quoted Bhagvat Gita - "These bodies are perishable, but the dwellers in these bodies are eternal, indestructible and impenetrable."

"I request you all to please join us for Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for Sushant Singh Rajput, so that the truth prevails and we find justice for our beloved Sushant #GlobalPrayers4SSR #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushantSinghRajput #Godiswithus," she tweeted alongside the post.

On Thursday, Shweta took to Twitter to share her message through the video. She was even heard saying that if people do not speak up right now, the family and fans will never get closure in the case. Thus, Shweta states, that the netizens should also demand CBI probe in Sushant's death case.

In her video, Shweta was heard saying, "Hello everyone. I am Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, and I request everyone to stand together and demand for CBI enquiry for Sushant. We deserve to know the truth. We deserve justice for Sushant."

She also spoke about the hashtag #CBIForSSR, to demand the CBI probe. Nearly choking, Singh added, "Otherwise we will never find closure. We won't be able to live a peaceful life. (Translated from Hindi) I request everyone from the bottom of my heart that we stand together to demand for CBI enquiry, because we deserve to know the truth. Thank you," said Shweta before showing her placard for #CBIForSSR and ending the video saying 'please.'

Since a few days, Shweta has been sharing videos and images of her brother, with and without his family, to honour his memory. She had also started the trend #Warriors4SSR on Twitter recently. More recently, Shweta had shared a billboard from California, which had #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput written on it with an image of the late actor.