Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta shares their June 10 conversation with anecdote, Ankita Lokhande sends hug to her

Sushant Singh Rajput's elder sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Instagram page and shared an anecdote with the late actor. She wrote about how their parents wished for a son and his birth rejoiced to the fullest. Shweta penned about how she was always protective of him since childhood and even after she got married and moved to the US. They were fondly called as Gulshan and Gudiya by their loved ones.

Shweta also posted a chat she had with Sushant four days before his death on June 10, 2020. In their conversation, she urged him to visit the US and spend time with her. She also suggested they would go hiking and shared photos with him too. SSR replied to her stating, "Bohot Mann karta hai Di!".

Talking about their lives post her marriage, Shweta wrote, "Both of us got too busy with our lives. Bhai got into Bollywood and kept making us all proud with his accomplishments but I remained protective of him. I would often ask him to come and visit me in the US so that we can relive our childhood once again away from all the noise."

She concluded her post by stating, "I only wish I could have protected him from everything... I still wish I will wake up to see my Bhai... just right next to me and will realize this whole episode was just a nightmare and nothing more. #BhaikikahaniBehankizabani #Downthememorylane #LuvuBhai"

Check out her posts below:

Ankita Lokhande sent her love to Shweta by commenting on her post. Take a look:

Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020. His last outing Dil Bechara released on July 24, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar.