Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta shares old video with all siblings, addresses late actor as 'Mahendra Singh Dhoni'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters are taking to their social media pages and sharing beautiful memories they shared with the late actor. Moreover, they are also seeking justice and demanding CBI inquiry for the same. A while back, Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Twitter page and shared an unseen video featuring all her siblings including SSR. In the video, one of them addresses him as Mahendra Singh Dhoni and they all have a hearty laugh.

Sushant is seen lying on the bed with Shweta, Priyanka Singh, Neetu Singh and Mitu Singh while shooting the video. They are seen talking over one another and one of them calls him 'Mahendra Singh Dhoni' and also suggesting having a cutout of the former Indian skipper.

Shweta tweeted the video with a heartbreaking caption stating, "'We had joy, we had fun! We had seasons in the sun Sun with rays. But the smile and the song. Like the seasons have all gone.' How I wish we were all together again... #Youwillstayinourheartsforever #comeback @itsSSR".

Check out the video below:

Shweta also took to her Instagram page and shared a childhood photo of Sushant and wrote, "*When you believe in something, fight for it. And when you see injustice fight harder than you've ever fought before. _- Brad meltzer_* #globalprayers4ssr #warriors4ssr #cbi4ssr".

Take a look:

Shweta along with many others hosted 'global prayers for SSR' and shared a photo of folding hands and praying for his. She is based out of the US and staying there with her husband.