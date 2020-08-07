Sushant Singh Rajput's niece Mallika shares video of pet dog Fudge, says he is 'still hopeful' to see actor again

Sushant Singh Rajput's niece Mallika Singh has shared an Instagram post about the actor's pet dog Fudge. She shared that Fudge is still hopeful everytime the door opens, hinting that it is still waiting for its owner to come back.

"He does still look up hopefully every time the door opens," wrote Mallika while sharing a video of Fudge looking at the door when it opened. For the uninitiated, Fudge was adopted by Sushant's father KK Singh after the actor's demise.

Here's Mallika's post:

She had previously shared a selfie with 'Dhoni' Sushant and thanked the fans for all their support. “I can’t thank everyone enough for your tireless efforts,” she wrote alongside the image of Sushant in the Team India jersey.

Mallika then also went on to share a post of her 'Gulshan mama'. She is seen as a little baby in the image. The video which she shared on the same post was her fun time with Sushant with Instagram/Snapchat filters. “I love you so, so much, my Gulshan mama. I will miss you immensely,” she wrote along with the post.

See it here:

Currently, the Supreme Court has accepted Bihar Government's request for CBI probe in Sushant's death case. The hearing comes two months after the actor's demise on June 14.

The investigation began by Mumbai Police, who have declared that the actor died by suicide. After KK Singh's FIR with the Bihar Police, the men in uniform from there came into action and interrogated suspects in Mumbai. Later, IPS Vinay Tiwari was called to speed up the investigation, but he has been asked to go under home quarantine.