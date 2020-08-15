Sushant Singh Rajput's gym partner files intervention application in SC, alleges attempts made to end actor's career

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's gym partner Sunil Shukla has filed an intervention application in the Supreme Court. Sunil has alleged that despite lodging a complaint in the Bandra Police station, he was not called to record his statement.

Sunil Shukla has alleged that certain people attempted to end Sushant's movie career. He added that it would be better if the case is investigated by the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) instead of Mumbai police.

Sunil told Zee Media that Sushant's film 'Drive' did not get a theatrical release and was rather streamed on an OTT platform. Also, the late actor was mocked at the IIFA Awards held in Macau.

Sunil has also claimed that he has a lot of information about Sushant which he wanted to reveal to the police but was not called for an interrogation.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. Mumbai Police, Bihar Police as well as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have conducted an investigation in the case.

Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a live-in relationship with the actor, was grilled by the ED twice in the money laundering case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They also questioned Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, Rhea's brother Showmik Chakraborty, ex-manager Shruti Modi and her chartered accountant Ritesh Shah.