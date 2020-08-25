Headlines

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Ganesh Hiwarkar, ex-manager Ankit Acharya seek protection after receiving threats

In addition to this, Sushant Singh Rajput's family friend Nilotpal Mrinal also shared a tweet on Tuesday where he informed that both Ankit and Ganesh are safe.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 25, 2020, 09:55 PM IST

Sushant Singh Rajput's choreographer friend Ganesh Hiwarkar and his ex-manager Ankit Acharya, ex-manager of the late actor, have allegedly been threatened for speaking to the media in regards to Sushant's death case, and have sought protection.

IANS reached out to Ganesh on Tuesday, confirming the same, he said, "Yes we have received threats. We just want to stay alert and cautious now. Till now we are safe. Ankit is staying with me now." Ganesh had also taken to his unverified Twitter account and said, "Need protection for me and Ankit."

IANS reported that while speaking about this Ganesh sounded shaken and did not reveal anything else regarding the threats he received. However, more than his safety, he is worried about his late friend Sushant getting justice.

In another post later today, he mentioned, "Thank you so much all of you for ur amazing support, cause of all ur blessings we feel protected, we will fight for Sushant till our last breath, now ankit is stay wid me from last 2 days we r together, just pray for Sushants Justice. Thank u so much."

In addition to this, Sushant Singh Rajput's family friend Nilotpal Mrinal also shared a tweet on Tuesday where he informed that both Ankit and Ganesh are safe. 

In another interview last week, Ganesh Hiwarkar had shared how Sushant had saved him from committing suicide in the past, when he was battling depression. The choreographer who is a friend of Sushant from his struggling days had also shared that he strongly believes that a positive person like Sushant cannot commit suicide.

(Inputs from IANS)

