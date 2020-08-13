Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend Krissann Barretto questions Rhea Chakraborty's objection to CBI probe

Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend Krissann Barretto in a recent interview questioned why Rhea Chakraborty does not want a CBI enquiry into his death. Fans have been demanding a CBI probe in the case especially after Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna. However, Rhea Chakraborty has objected to it and wants the case to be transferred to Mumbai as the incident took place in the city.

In an interview to a tabloid, speaking about Sushant, Krissann said, "Sushant and I had a lot of common friends and we would party a lot. He would always ask how are we doing and never really asked what do you do. He cared about people and not care about who you are and what you do. Everyone was good for him because he was good," BollywoodLife reported.

Further speaking about the CBI enquiry and Rhea, she said, "I have full faith in the CBI. I have blind faith in them. It is weird that Rhea Chakraborty filed against CBI enquiry. As his girlfriend, shouldn’t she be happy about it?"

She also revealed why she lost touch with Sushant after April 2019. Krissann said, "I don’t know, there was just a complete disconnect. After the last time I met him, we never spoke even once. He stopped replying to calls, changed his number, and then address. We did not know if we are supposed to probe into his life because who would ever imagine this will be going on? Then we found out that he is doing a movie with his girlfriend, so he must be really happy, so we just let him be. Now, we think we shouldn’t have. We should have troubled him a bit."