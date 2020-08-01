Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend Krissann Barretto confirms black magic, distancing claims on Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput's once-close friend Krissan Barretto, a life coach by profession, has backed the claims on Rhea Chakraborty. She confirmed claims stating Rhea does black magic, and that she distanced Sushant from his friends and family.

For the uninitiated, Sushant's father KK Singh, while filing an FIR with the Bihar Police, has stated that Rhea distanced Sushant from his family. The actor's househelp, when investigated by the police personnel in Mumbai, stated that the 'Jalebi' actor did black magic.

Commenting on Rhea's video shared by paparrazzo Viral Bhayani, Barretto wrote, "After he started dating this female he was not allowed to be in touch with any of us All of his friends !! His numbers were changed and we all know that ! We all tried reaching him but we could not ! The statement from his dad says she didn't even let him talk to his family ! @rhea_chakraborty yes the truth will be out we will make sure ! Satyamev jayate back at you !"

"also I'm putting it out here incase these people try to do something to me or apparently she does black magic or something ! I would never kill myself ! Ever ! This is my official statement incase how they killed sushant they try to kill me," she added.

Here's her reply:

Sushant's friend Aly Goni also took to Twitter to thank fans for the constant support. "Tum log Sushant ke fan’s nahi uski taqat ho... hatsoff to u guys... #SushantInOurHeartsForever #CBIForSushant," wrote Aly on Twitter.

Here's his tweet:

Meanwhile, actor Kangana Ranaut has released a statement in which she has alleged that gun shots were fired near her residence in Manali in the mid-night. The police there is investigating the matter currently and security has been deployed at the residence. Kangana feels the supposed gun firing would be to threaten her from speaking in Sushant's death case.