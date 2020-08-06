'Sushant Singh Rajput looked stressed after Rhea Chakraborty came in his life'

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide on June 14, several startling revelations have been made by people close to him. In an exclusive interview with Zee Media, Sushant's assistant Ankit Acharya said that in the three years that he worked with Sushant, the late actor never locked his room while sleeping.

Ankit said, "I was shocked to know that the actor's room was locked from inside when the unfortunate incident happened. In October 2018, Sushant had Rs 30 crore in his bank account and I am sure of it as I saw it myself."

He further added, " In the last week of July 2019, I took a leave for personal reasons, and when I returned I was not taken back to work. I later got to know that Rhea Chakraborty had replaced the entire old staff, therefore even I was asked to leave."

Ankit also said that after Rhea Chakraborty came into Sushant's life, the actor looked stressed. He said, "I am happy that now the case has gone to the CBI for the probe. I am hopeful that soon the real culprit will be arrested."

After closely working with Sushant for three long years, Ankit feels "Sushant can never commit suicide". He said, "He never took depression medicines while I was there. He used to drink a protein shake and took calcium tablets only while gymming. I did not go back to work since August 2019 as I had taken leave but because I got late in coming back, Sushant used to call me also. I received his calls for about one month but after that, the calls stopped."

He said Sushant looked depressed when he met him in October 2019. "He had dark circles under his eyes, looked stressed. He used to check his mobile constantly and then throw it aside. It was only after Rhea came into his life. She alleged that Sushant's previous house was haunted and puja (prayers and rituals) was organised there," Ankit said. Ankit also said, "Sushant used to hear Mahamrityunjaya Mantra every morning after getting up and was a staunch Lord Shiva devotee. Then, he used to watch planets from his favourite telescope."