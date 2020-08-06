Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty, who once called for CBI probe, now questions FIR by probe agency

Rhea Chakraborty was the one who on July 16 had asked for a CBI enquiry in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Now, after CBI filed an FIR against her and 6 others, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has said that CBI filing an FIR is illegal.

In a statement, Maneshinde said, "The Bihar Government transferred a case with which it had NO Jurisdiction to investigate, to CBI instead of The Mumbai Police, which is the legal position."

He further added, "The SC has directed all parties to file their replies and Mumbai Police is directed to place the report of investigations. Pending the said proceedings the CBI has registered and continued the illegality which was perpetrated at the hands of Bihar Police. CBI being a premier investigative agency in the country should desist from taking any further steps pending the SC proceedings. Apart from the same unless the Maharashtra Government consents to CBI investigating the case, it would be illegal and beyond any known legal principles, affecting the Federal Structure of the Nation."

The central agency, on Friday, named Sushant's friend Rhea, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with the actor's death.

The case has been registered under section 341 (wrongful restrain), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 306 (abetment of suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the India Penal Code (IPC). Sushant was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in the Bandra area of Mumbai on June 14.