Sushant Singh Rajput death: Lawyer moves court against Karan Johar, Salman Khan, others; Kangana Ranaut to be witness

A lawyer filed a criminal complaint against eight Bollywood personalities - Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Aditya Chopra, Sajid Nadiadwala, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Ekta Kapoor and director Dinesh, in regards to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha alleged that the eight personalities conspired against Sushant, leading to his suicide, which he pleaded amounted to murder.

Thus, he filed a criminal complaint under Sections 306, 109, 504 and 506 of IPC. The hearing is scheduled to take place on July 3 in Muzaffarpur, Bihar's local court. He alleged that the people did not let Sushant's movie get released and the late actor was not even invited to film functions because of them.

"I have filed a case against 8 people including Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan & Ekta Kapoor under Sections 306, 109, 504 & 506 of IPC in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case in a court in Muzaffarpur, Bihar," Ojha told ANI.

"In the complaint, I have alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step," the lawyer added.

According to a report on IANS, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been listed as a witness in the case. For the uninitiated, Kangana recently called out a few Bollywood personaltiies in her video after Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide in his Bandra home.