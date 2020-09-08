Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Remand applications to be conducted via video after Rhea Chakraborty gets mobbed

After Rhea Chakraborty was mobbed outside Narcotics Central Bureau (NCB) guest house on the weekend who are currently questioning the actress in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) at Esplanade Court ordered that all remand applications related to Sushant Singh Rajput's case should be conducted via video-conferencing, especially keeping in mind the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The order was issued on Sunday by CMM Tejali Dande saying, "With immediate effect, any accused related to the 'Sushant Singh Rajput case' remand will be carried through video-conferencing only," with a list of modalities to be followed being attached, BollywoodLife reported.

The CMM has also said that all remand papers can be submitted either in person on via email. The investigating agencies will have to conduct COVID-19 tests of the accused to avoid hospital visits thereby saving time. The CMM office has also informed the Bombay High Court, Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, the NCB Zonal Director, and other top officials of its decision.

Rhea was accused in July by Sushant's family for abetting the actor's suicide. The actress is being questioned by the three federal agencies namely the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Narcotics Central Bureau (NCB).

Rhea is currently being questioned by the NCB in a drug case linked to the actor's death. It was reported on Tuesday that a case has been registered against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of Delhi hospital, and others under sections of IPC and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Bandra Police Station in Mumbai.

The FIR was filed by Rhea Chakraborty before Mumbai Police requesting that an FIR be registered against them under IPC, NDPS Act, and Telemedicine Practice Guidelines. In the complaint, Rhea has also accused Priyanka of molesting her. She wrote, "Priyanka Singh started touching to my body with unusual behaviour and then she started molesting me and started demanding sexual relationship."