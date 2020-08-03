Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Mumbai Police commissioner meets Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to discuss course of action

Param Bir Singh, the Mumbai Police commissioner met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday to discuss the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Zee News reported that LG Patna Sanjay Singh also commented on the ongoing case and said, "We discussed the recent developments regarding the case. There is no decision taken on whether more police officials will be sent to Mumbai for investigation."

After IPS officer Vinay Tiwari was 'forcibly quarantined' by Mumbai officials, Bihar DGP said, "Our investigation has been hampered after IPS officer Vinay Tiwari has been put on quarantine by Mumbai police. We are waiting for the Supreme Court verdict. Mumbai cops are looking for our other four officials to put them in quarantine as well. They have asked for their location from Patna police."

Meanwhile, Bihar Police is actively investigating SSR's death case and conducting a parallel investigation alongside the Mumbai Police to solve the 'mystery' of Sushant's death.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14. He was 34 years old. Ever since his death several political leaders, actors, and Sushant's fans have been asking for a CBI probe in the case.

Last week, Sushant's father KK Singh had also lodged a complaint against actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, her family, and Sushant's manager Shruti Modi for abetting in his suicide.

Ever since the FIR, investigations into the case are ongoing as several pieces of evidence come to light every day in regards to the case including Bihar police investigating a 'connection' between Disha Salian and Sushant's suicide.