Sushant Singh Rajput death case: 'Mumbai no more safe to live,' says Devendra Fadnavis' wife

Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis took to Twitter to give her opinion on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case investigation. She said that the way the case is being handled by the Mumbai Police, the city is no longer safe to live in.

"The manner in which #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase is being handled - I feel #Mumbai has lost humanity & is no more safe to live - for innocent, self respecting citizens #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #JusticeForDishaSalian," tweeted Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis.

Here's her tweet:

The manner in which #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase is being handled - I feel #Mumbai has lost humanity & is no more safe to live - for innocent, self respecting citizens #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #JusticeForDishaSalian August 3, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput fans and netizens in general have lashed out at the Mumbai Police in the past. They have called them 'irresponisble' during the investigation in not only Sushant, but also his ex-manager Disha Salian's death.

While Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020, Mumbai Police said that his ex-manager Disha Salian died by suicide on June 8, 2020. She reportedly fell down from a high-rise apartment window.

Currently, Bihar Police has come into action regarding the case. They have retrieved Sushant's bank details and interrogated a few suspects in the case, including the late actor's househelp and sister Mittu Singh.

Meanwhile, a few other celebrities and netizens have been pressing for CBI probe in the matter. Howvever, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has refused the same, stating that Mumbai Police is efficiently handling the case. He even strongly condemned the demand for CBI probe.