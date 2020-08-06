Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI registers FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, others; takes over probe from Bihar Police

The CBI has named Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and several others in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and officially took over the probe from Bihar Police.

The central agency has named Sushant's friend Rhea, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with the actor's death.

The case has been registered under section 341 (wrongful restrain), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 306 (abetment of suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the India Penal Code (IPC).

The CBI said it is also in touch with Bihar Police.

Earlier on Tuesday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that the Centre had accepted the Bihar government`s request recommending a CBI inquiry into the case.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by Chakraborty seeking directions to transfer the case registered regarding the late actor`s death in Bihar`s Patna to Mumbai.

Sushant was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in Bandra area of Mumbai on June 14. Mumbai Police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) with officials claiming that prima facie evidence pointed towards suicide. The Mumbai Police probe is still underway.

Mumbai Police has so far recorded statements of more than 55 people, including Rajput's sisters, Chakraborty and some other film personalities.

Last month, his father KK Singh filed a police complaint against Rhea and her family members in Patna, accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide. Bihar Police registered an FIR on the basis of the complaint and launched a probe. After staying in Mumbai for over week, the four-member Bihar Police team left the city for Patna on Thursday.

The Patna police FIR is also the basis for an Enforcement Directorate case probing alleged money laundering.

Maharashtra government has maintained that there is no need to hand over the case to the CBI, despite the clamour from various quarters.