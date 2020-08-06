Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI registers FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, others; takes over probe from Bihar Police

Headlines

West Bengal Panchayat Election result 2023: TMC set to dominate Bengal rural polls, bags 28,985 seats

Delhi plans skywalk on AIIMS flyover, U-turn underpass near Dilli Haat; check details

Disha Patani drops sexy photos in tiger print bikini, says 'I lost this swim set'

Wordle 753 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 12

Meet IPS Anukriti Sharma, who left high-paying job at NASA, cracked UPSC in 5th attempt, getting praised for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

West Bengal Panchayat Election result 2023: TMC set to dominate Bengal rural polls, bags 28,985 seats

Delhi plans skywalk on AIIMS flyover, U-turn underpass near Dilli Haat; check details

Disha Patani drops sexy photos in tiger print bikini, says 'I lost this swim set'

8 health benefits of walking just 30 mins a day

Diabetes: 10 health benefits of Ragi

Bollywood stars who went bald for their movies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

6 Indian cricketers who faded away despite great start to their careers

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Sanjay Raut stands by his “state govt is illegal” statement

Shubman Gill's Dismissal: Why on-field umpires did not give a soft signal at Gill's dismissal?

Save time, skip the line: Delhi airport introduces self baggage drop for flyers, know how it works

Disha Patani drops sexy photos in tiger print bikini, says 'I lost this swim set'

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda hospitalised, son Maninder requests fans to not believe in death rumours

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, entire crew of Jawan individually, fans say 'this is why he's king'

HomeBollywood

bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI registers FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, others; takes over probe from Bihar Police

The CBI has named Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2020, 09:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and several others in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and officially took over the probe from Bihar Police. 

The central agency has named Sushant's friend Rhea, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with the actor's death. 

The case has been registered under section 341 (wrongful restrain), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 306 (abetment of suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the India Penal Code (IPC). 

The CBI said it is also in touch with Bihar Police.

Earlier on Tuesday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that the Centre had accepted the Bihar government`s request recommending a CBI inquiry into the case.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by Chakraborty seeking directions to transfer the case registered regarding the late actor`s death in Bihar`s Patna to Mumbai.

Sushant was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in Bandra area of Mumbai on June 14. Mumbai Police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) with officials claiming that prima facie evidence pointed towards suicide. The Mumbai Police probe is still underway. 

Mumbai Police has so far recorded statements of more than 55 people, including Rajput's sisters, Chakraborty and some other film personalities.

Last month, his father KK Singh filed a police complaint against Rhea and her family members in Patna, accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide. Bihar Police registered an FIR on the basis of the complaint and launched a probe. After staying in Mumbai for over week, the four-member Bihar Police team left the city for Patna on Thursday. 

The Patna police FIR is also the basis for an Enforcement Directorate case probing alleged money laundering. 

Maharashtra government has maintained that there is no need to hand over the case to the CBI, despite the clamour from various quarters.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Not Jawan, but this was the first film in which Shah Rukh Khan appeared in bald look

Hyundai Exter SUV India launch today: How to watch the event livestream [Video]

Foxconn's decision has no impact on India's chip dream: Centre

Elderly woman from Rajasthan performs Ghoomar dance with utmost grace, viral video impresses internet

Supreme Court holds third extension of ED director SK Mishra as illegal

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

6 Indian cricketers who faded away despite great start to their careers

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Sexy photos of Nora Fatehi that inspire you to hit gym

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE