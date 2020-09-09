Sushant's sister Shweta writes 'Let's fight for the Right Me and You' in reply to celebs supporting Rhea

After Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai, several celebrities expressed solidarity to the actor via their social media pages. They all posted an image which read as "Roses are Red, Violets are Blue, Let's Smash the Patriarchy Me and You". Now, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Instagram page and shared a similar note but in the fight for the justice of the late actor.

Her post read as "Roses are Red, Violets are Blue, Let's fight for the Right Me and You", along with the photo of Sushant. Shweta captioned her post stating, "#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput".

Check it out below:

As per IANS, a local Magistrate here sent actress Rhea Chakraborty to 14-day judicial custody late on Tuesday night. In an anti-climax of sorts, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested Chakraborty, but later declined to take her into its own custody and instead sought 14-day judicial custody, which was granted.

The NCB made the sensational arrest shortly after 3.30 pm as part of its probe to unravel the nexus of the drug in the film industry, capping three days of tough grilling and intense speculation.

Rhea was charged under NDPS Act Sections 8(C), 20(b)(ii), 22, 27A, 28 and 29, for her alleged role in the drugs angle which has emerged in the investigations into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said NCB Deputy Director M.A. Jain.

Jain added that whatever information she has given to the NCB was "sufficient for the arrest", and she was produced in a video-conference before the Esplanade Court Magistrate late on Tuesday evening.

In its six-page NCB remand application, Rhea was described as "an active member of the drug syndicate connected with drug supplies" who "used to manage finances for drug procurement along with Sushant Singh Rajput" without any mention if she herself consumed drugs.