'Sushant and I were not in touch': Ankita Lokhande issues 'certain clarifications' denying Rhea Chakbraborty's claims

Television actor and Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend actor Ankita Lokhande took to her Twitter account once again to issue 'certain clarifications' as investigation in Rajput's case continue with the Central Bureau of Investigation, Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau probing the matter from all possible angles including the involvement of drugs.

In a set of photos, Ankita posted a statement on Instagram with the heading "certain clarification". She wrote, "1st of all from beginning till the end me and Sushant were together about 23rd February 2016. He never had any conditions of depression and had visited any psychiatrist. He was totally fine."

"Neither in any platform I have ever said that me and Sushant were in touch with each other after our separation. Fact is what I have said while shooting for Manikarnika, Sushant has commented on one of my posters on a friend's Insta post, Mukesh Chabra, he just wished me luck for the project and in a courteous way I replied. So I deny Rhea's claim that I have said we spoke on the phone," she added.

"In fact what I spoke about in the interviews till now, the time Sushant and me were together, he was never in any kind of depression. We saw dreams together for his success and I prayed and he succeeded. This is all I have said. I clearly mentioned if any of the questions were being asked to me about Rhea. My replies were honest that I really don't know her and about their relationship as I was hardly bothered. I only got bothered when someone lost his life and if I was questioned about the time when we were together I will speak honestly and reveal the truth," Lokhande said.

Ankita went on to say that she firmly stands by Sushnat's family who have chats to proove tnhnat Rhea persuaded him towards his end. She wrote, "About the flat I have already cleared and family has no different opinion opposite mine. So I still sticking on grounds of truth and accept that I have been standing on the family's side, not Rhea. In family's knowledge and understanding she is the one who persuaded him towards his end. And they have chats and proof which can't be denied and overlooked too. So I heard the family's side, stood by it, stick by it till the end."

Earlier, Ankita had shared her flat's registration document and her bank statements to prove that she was paying the EMIs of her flat.

She wrote, "Here I cease all the speculations. As transparent as I could. My Flat's Registration as well as my Bank Statement's (01/01/19 to 01/03/20) highlighting the EMI's being deducted from my account on a monthly basis. There is nothing more I have to say (sic)."

There were reports in the media that actor Sushant Singh Rajput was paying installments for a flat worth Rs 4.5 crore located in Malad, Mumbai that allegedly occupied by Pravitra Rishta actress.

Ankita has been at the forefront, demanding justice in Sushant's death case. She has on several occasions taken to her social media accounts to seek justice and voiced her thoughts and opinion on the matter.

On Thursday, questioning what is `claustrophobia`, actor Ankita Lokhande shared an old video of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on social media where he is operating an aircraft by himself.

The relevance of the post is in connection with one of the statements actor Rhea Chakraborty made during an exclusive interview with a media channel. Earlier during an interview, Chakraborty claimed that the `Kai Po Che!` actor felt `claustrophobic` in a flight.

Slamming the claims, Rajput`s former girlfriend, Lokhande shared a video on Twitter and wrote: "Is this #claustrophobia?"

The one-minute and 56-seconds long video saw the `Kedarnath` actor dedicatedly and excitedly experimenting with the flight simulator."You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you," Lokhande tweeted alongside the video.

While the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has registered a case against Chakraborty and others in connection with Rajput`s death case.The NCB has registered the case under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, including Section 27 which specifies punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance and 29 which provides for punishment in case of abetment and criminal conspiracy.