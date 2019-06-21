Super 30: Brace yourself for the quirky 'Paisa' song from Hrithik Roshan starrer

Hrithik Roshan's much anticipated film Super 30's next song 'Paisa' will be unveiled on Friday. The actor took to his Instagram handle and posted the teaser of the song and captioned it writing,"बेरंगी दुनिया को रांगीन बनाने आया पैसा! #Paisa out tomorrow". The quirky song is set in a vibrant setting and Hrithik is seen enjoying a dance performance.

Through the journey of the movie, Super 30, it seems Hrithik and Anand Kumar’ students have surely built a bond. From the alumni of Anand Kumar’s coaching centre pouring in appreciation after the trailer released for Hrithik’s promising portrayal to Hrithik personally wishing the students- the actor makes sure he is true to his character’s soul.

Hrithik’s commendable acting and impactful dialogue delivery in the movie’s trailer along with the Bihari accent has been receiving praises - a testimony to how Hrithik has captured the essence of the character flawlessly. Even Anand Kumar believes that Hrithik has imbibed his soul in his character where from his hand movements to the look in his eyes, the actor has captured it all with utmost perfection.

A story of the triumph of spirit, Hrithik will be reprising the role of a Mathematician, Anand Kumar who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur alongside Hrithik in the trailer, which is being hailed as the "best trailer of the year".

The first look of the film itself had created an immense buzz amongst the audience with Hrithik’s de-glam look winning appreciation from all across. The film is slated to hit the theatres on July 12, 2019.