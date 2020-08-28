Sunny Leone reacts to topping merit list for admission in Kolkata college

Sunny Leone was named at the top of the merit list in a Kolkata College. The college named Ashutosh College released its merit list for English Honours, and Sunny Leone's name was at the top of the list. The adult film star-turned-actress noticed the same, and her reaction to it was too hilarious.

Sunny's name was accompanied with application ID 9513008704, roll number- 207777-6666 and the year of passing 2020 from the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education. The image also mentioned that she got a perfect score of 400 in the best four subjects in Class 12 board examinations

Without sharing the image, the actress wrote, "See you all in college next semester!!! Hope your in my class ;)"

Take a look:

See you all in college next semester!!! Hope your in my class — sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) August 28, 2020

The college authorities confirmed that a mischevious application went unchecked due to which the image went viral. The admission list was posted on Ashutosh College's website on Thursday. The candidate's name was changed to 'ABC' by evening.

The college is now going to inquire in the matter. The admission department believes it is an act of mischief where somebody deliberately submitted a wrong document.