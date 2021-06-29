Athiya Shetty is all for self love, rocks toned body in new photo

Athiya Shetty is one of the hottest actors in Bollywood. For Athiya, more than anything, matters self love and the actor has made it known to her fans through her latest Instagram post. On Tuesday (June 29) Athiya shared a mirror selfies of hers where can be be seen rocking a toned midriff.

In the photo, Athiya is wearing a black sports bra and a grey sports trousers. While sharing the photo she wrote, “self love will save your soul,” with a butterfly emoji.

Athiya’s father and actor Suniel Shetty took to the comments section and and wrote, “Someone’s bin killing it at the gym .” Seema Khan dropped fire emojis.

Fans also showered love and appreciation on Athiya’s post. “Looking as stunning as kylie jenner, “ wrote one use while another commented, “Pretty you”. Many even mentioned cricketer KL Rahul in the comments section.

Team India batsman and Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul is rumoured to be dating Athiya Shetty for a while now. The two often share photos of each other on their respective social media handles, however, haven't officially confirmed dating each other.

When Athiya shared a few photos before with KL Rahul, fans had speculated that she was with her rumoured beau, considering both had shared photos from the same spots. For example, when KL Rahul had shared a photo clicked on the runway as he made his way to Southampton for World Test Championship 2021, days later, Athiya Shetty posted a video of the bright blue sky and white clouds on her Instagram page.

When KL Rahul posted a photo posing candidly with purple flowers, Athiya Shetty shared a photo of the same flower on her Instagram story. These hints made fans believe that the two were together in Southampton.

Back in 2020, when Suniel was asked if Athiya is dating Rahul, he had said during a press meet, "I am not having the relationship. You will have to ask Athiya. You come and tell me if it is true, then we will talk about it. You don’t know, how can you ask me then.”

On the work front, Athiya was last seen in the film ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ in which Athiya was paired opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.