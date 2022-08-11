Suniel Shetty reacts to #BoycottBollywood trend, says ‘Aamir Khan’s intentions…’

Suniel Shetty/Instagram

On August 11th, 2022, Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan, and Raksha Bandhan, starring Akshay Kumar, has hit theatres. Two of the largest Bollywood releases. The two films that Akshay and Aamir are offering to the audience are quite distinct but have universal themes. The boycott of Bollywood films and the cancel culture, however, have been popular in recent years. For the past few weeks, the hashtags #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha and #BoycottRakshaBandhan have been trending on Twitter. Suniel Shetty has since come out in favour of the movies and their stars.

Suniel Shetty now offers his support to both the movies and the actors. Suniel referred to the situation as 'Unfair' while speaking with ETimes. Everyone strives for success in their films, he continues. Speaking of Aamir, he claimed that the actor could easily make five movies a year if he so desired, but instead opts to make just one. He claims that demands respect. Suniel, on the other hand, claimed that Akshay Kumar makes a significant effort to amuse the public with a number of films each year.

Furthermore, he added, "I hate this #BoycottBollywood campaign that is going on on Twitter. I always pray it stops because we are an industry too and there are a lot of people feeding off us."

The actor continues by expressing his hope that the general public will come to appreciate the effort and commitment of many people that go into producing a single movie. He wishes that Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan does well at the box office and wins viewer's hearts.