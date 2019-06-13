Suhana Khan shoots for a short film and this BTS still shows her acting prowess; check it out

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is already a star in the making, which is a known fact. She showed her acting prowess in her school play Romeo and Juliet wherein she played the leading role. Suhana is currently in London, where she is completing her studies and there are also reports making the rounds that she is eyeing Bollywood too. Now after impressing with her work in plays, Suhana has become a part of a short film too.

We got our hands on a photo of Suhana's BTS still from the short film shoot and it's truly amazing. In the photo, the star kid is seen giving a shocking expression while looking at something. The scene is shot in a car. Suhana's fan club posted the photo with a caption stating, "Still from her upcoming short film ... P.S. - this is not a Bollywood film. This film made by her friend in her School."

Check it out below:

Earlier, when Shah Rukh was asked about Suhana making her Bollywood debut, the superstar had said, "Suhana has expressed her desire to become an actor, but she needs to complete her education first. I have often told her that she will have to work five times harder than me, get paid 10 times lesser than I do and will require a lot of patience and perseverance to be successful."

Last year, Suhana had made her magazine debut with Vogue India which created a storm all over the Internet.