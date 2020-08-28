Suhana Khan's 'quarantine filming' photos sends internet in a meltdown; see pics

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter, Suhana, raked an Internet storm with her recent photos imn which she can be seen enacting an emotional scene.

Suhana Khan seems Bollywood ready.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and producer-entrepreneur Gauri Khan’s daughter, Suhana, raked an Internet storm with her recent photos on Instagram in which the 20-year-old can be seen enacting an emotional scene.

Busy 'quarantine filming' while self-isolating at home due to the global coronavirus pandemic that induced a nation-wide lockdown earlier in March, Suhana is seen in a photo, crying. In another photo shared on her social media account, she can be seen reflecting on a serious thought.

Suhana in her Instagram wrote, "Congrats if u haven't seen me crying~ quarantine filming."

In no time, the photo garnered thousands of likes and attracted praise from her friends and close ones. Actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor complimented Suhana for looking 'stunning', while Seema Khan and fashion designer Monisha Jaising left heart emojis in her comments section.

Fans too poured love on her photo with generous comments.

Both Suhana and mother Gauri have been experimenting with different kinds of looks, clicking photos during this coronavirus-induced lockdown, pictures of which they shared on their social media platforms.

Take a look.

Earlier, sharing photos of Suhana Khan on her Instagram account, mother Gauri had written, “No hair !!!!! No make up !!!! Just my photography!!!!,” Gauri had also shared another click of Suhana during coronavirus-induced lockdown and caption it, “Learning…. make up tips @suhanakhan2 #indoor #activity ..”

Suhana Khan, who is quite active on social media, has expressed her interest in acting. In fact, she is said to have participated in stage plays at school and has been seen acting in short-films on YouTube.

Suhana had also graced the cover of fashion magazine Vogue India in 2018 for which she received flak amid a raging debate on nepotism in the film industry.