Subramanian Swamy asks CBI to grill doctors at Cooper Hospital to 'unravel mystery in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case'

BJP MP and former Union Cabin Minister Subramanian Swamy has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to grill the doctors at Cooper Hospital who conducted Sushant Singh Rajput's autopsy. A team of five doctors had done the autopsy on the actor.

He added that the ambulance staff mentioned Sushant's body was twisted below his ankle (as if it was broken). Swamy tweeted, "CBI will find it worthwhile to grill the Dr. R.C. Cooper Muncipal Hospital the five doctors who did the autopsy. According to the Ambulance staff that took SSR’s body to the hospital, SSR’s feet was twisted below his ankle (as if it was broken). Case is unravelling!!"

In his latest letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Swamy has requested the PM to direct the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) to investigate the circumstances that led to the 'mysterious death' of Sushant Singh Rajput.

He wrote, "In my latest letter I have requested the PM to direct the Enforcement Directorate and NIA be asked to investigate the circumstances leading to the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Subsequently, we can have an SIT (Special Investigation Team) consisting of CBI and these two national agencies."

For the uninformed, the ED and SIT have started interrogating people in the matter. The ED questioned Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showmik, ex-manager Shruti Modi and Sushant's roommate Siddharth Pithani early on Monday, August 10, 2020.

Swamy had also requested the centre ask the Governor of Maharashtra for a report on the ugly Mumbai-Patna clash of States’ Police, which could have harmed the cause of justice in Sushant's mysterious death case. He claimed that there is fudging to make the death 'look like suicide'.

"Centre as a custodian of the Constitution, should ask the Governor of Maharashtra for a report on the present ugly Mumbai-Patna clash of States’ Police, which may harm the cause of justice in the SSR mysterious death because of fudging that is going on to make it look a suicide," his tweet read.

The Maharashtra government has submitted their probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's case with the Supreme Court. They are awaiting further orders whether the Mumbai Police would transfer the case to CBI or continue with their investigation in the matter.