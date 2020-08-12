Stun gun used in Sushant Singh Rajput's death? Subramanian Swamy demands NIA probe

It has been two months since Sushant Singh Rajput's death and everyday new theories come forward as to how he died. On Wednesday, a Twitter user and Sushant's fans claimed that the 34-year-old actor may have been killed using a stun gun. The social media user claimed that Sushant was killed with the help of a stun gun (which is used to paralyze).

Blaming Rhea Chakraborty and Shiv Sena Youth Wing leader and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s son, Aditya Thackeray, the user tagged Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy and wrote, "Today i have read alot about stun guns and hw they r used ! also wat mark do they leave ! the exact mark guyzz they really used stun guns to paralyse him !#ArrestRhea. #adityathackeray."

After the tweet was posted and went viral Subramanian Swamy himself responded to the same and demanded the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to join the CBI in investigating Sushant’s suicide.

He wrote, "Were this gun smuggled from which Arabian Sea bordering country? NIA must now join the probe."

For the uninformed, the stun gun theory, which has taken everyone by surprise, was originally posted by Raju Wadhwa, a practicing doctor in Internal Medicine in the USA. He was the one who had said that the stun guns were used in Sushant’s case. He further supported his claim by pointing the burn marks on the left side of the late actor’s neck.

He also provided evidence from a case in the USA and wrote, "This same method was once used to murder a Navy seal in the USA and make it look like suicide but forensics caught the killer."