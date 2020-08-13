Sridevi birth anniversary: When Anil Kapoor recalled touching sister-in-law's feet to gain her talent

Sridevi's 57th birth anniversary began on a special note. A video of her brother-in-law Anil Kapoor, also her co-star in many films, has been going viral. In the video, Anil is seen talking about touching Sridevi's feet to gain her talent.

Narrating the incident during IIFA, Anil Kapoor had said, "Every time I met Sri ji (Sridevi), I always used to touch her feet. She used to laugh and ask, 'Anil ji, what are you doing, why do you keep touching my feet?', to which I told her that every time I used to bow down, I somehow felt I would gain some of her talent. I mean it from the bottom of my heart."

"My sister-in-law was the biggest superstar this industry has ever seen. She was number 1 in the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam film industry. Ultimately, she became the number one star in the Indian film industry," Anil Kapoor was heard saying.

He ended the speech by stating, "The country misses you, the world misses you, and I really miss you, as a family member."

Here's the video:

Indian cinema's first/biggest/highest paid female megastar, our #Sridevi ma'am who started acting at a tender age of 4 with 300 films @AnilKapoor @sonamakapoor#SrideviLivesForever pic.twitter.com/xxhfs1n3Ks — Only for#Srk #Rk (@MounikaYanduri) August 13, 2020

Married to Boney Kapoor, Sridevi was blessed with two daughters - Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Co-incidentally, Janhvi's film 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' released on Netflix on August 12, 2020. Sridevi, who was the first female superstar in Hindi film industry, was found dead in Dubai on February 24, 2018, under mysterious circumstances.