Sooraj Pancholi files police complaint against 'being linked' to Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Sooraj Pancholi on Tuesday filed a police complaint at Versova police station over him being linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Sooraj Pancholi on Tuesday filed a police complaint at Versova police station over him being linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. On social media platforms recently there has been content allegedly linking him to Rajput's death, the complaint said.

Reportedly, Pancholi's mother Zarina Wahab had earlier refuted rumours linking her son with the death of Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14.

Earlier, a photo of Sooraj and his friend made it to the Internet and it was cited that he was posing with Disha Salian. The actor slammed the report by writing, "Complete bullshit!! Is this the media we are supposed to trust?? That girl in the picture which was clicked in 2016 is not 'Disha Salian' that is my friend @agaur21 (Anushri Gaur) who doesn’t even live in India... Please stop brainwashing people and PLEASE stop harassing me and dragging me into this! Start being responsible for your actions as it can ruin someone’s life!"

He also said, "I have said this before and I’m saying it again 'I have never met or spoken to Disha Salian in my life'."

According to Mumbai Police, the statement of 56 people have been recorded till now in connection with the case, including the family of the actor, his domestic help and several industry persons.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have also registered cases in connection with the death of the late star and have been interrogating Rhea Chakraborty, her family members and Sushant's family too.