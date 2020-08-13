Sonu Sood, Malaika Arora recreate 'Munni Badnaam Hui' moment on India's Best Dancer

Popular dance reality show India's best dancer is widely popular among audiences for its content as well as its power-packed performances. The judges for this show are none other than Geeta Kapur, Malaika Arora, and Terence Lewis. This weekend, the show will be graced by the presence of none other than Sonu Sood to celebrate Azadi special to mark the occasion of Independence Day.

Sonu Sood, who has become the messiah of migrants and helped people across the country with his noble gestures amid the coronavirus lockdown was appreciated and saluted by everyone for his kind gestures in difficult times and the actor even shared anecdotes about his journey and experiences in the past four months.

However, one of the highlights of the show will sure be Sonu Sood and Malaika Arora's magical performance as they will recreate their performance on the chartbuster Munni Badnaam Hui.

The host of the show Bharti Singh will ask them about the song and then the two stars obliged graciously and shook a leg on their famous track ‘Munni Badnaam Hui' and captivated everyone around with their sizzling moves.

Walking down memory lane, Sonu shared, "It was not just a memorable song in the film, but we also performed on this song across different countries such as America and Canada. We did a world tour and performed on this track."

Recently the actor had also graced The Kapil Sharma Show by his presence. Fans had taken tot their Twitter account after watching the show to appreciate Sonu. One user wrote, "Just watching #TheKapilSharmaShow I am sure Indian government can actually learn from u on how to actively work towards the people who are in actual need, really no words @SonuSood bhai the way u are helping people day & night, we all a blessed to have someone like u in our lives."