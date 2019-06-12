Sonali Kulkarni opens up about the criticism for playing Salman Khan's mother in 'Bharat' despite being younger to him

Sonali Kulkarni recently did an impressive work in Bharat where she played the role of Salman Khan's mother. However, there were many who slammed the makers for casting Sonali as Salman's mom despite being almost a decade younger than him. People on social media also went on to say that the industry is not treating the female actors well and casting them in the roles where they are not playing their age.

However, Sonali has to say otherwise. During an interaction with HT Cafe when the Dil Chahta Hai actor was asked about playing Salman's mother in Bharat, she stated, "My roles are my choice. I have to stand by my choice proudly, which I do. I am touched with the audience’s and critics’ observation. But I also played Hrithik [Roshan’s] adoptive mom in Mission Kashmir back in 2000 (laughs). People will definitely comment, and they are right. But it’s not like every time it comes out of criticism, it sometimes, comes out of concern also."

She further said, "At times, people say regional cinema has offered me more variety than Hindi commercial cinema, which I agree with. But I wouldn’t like to say, ‘How I wish Hindi cinema gave me this or that’. I am very grateful for the work that I am getting."

Sonali was further asked about her work experience with Salman. To which she replied, "I was pretty nervous because e have stories floating around about how he is a star like, and how he does this or that, whether he will remember lines or come to sets time. He was fabulous with his lines. In fact, he came up with suggestions and improvisations. I really liked his vibe on the sets. I never saw him carrying the weight of being a superstar."