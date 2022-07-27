Headlines

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha stars in brother Kussh Sinha's directorial debut Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness

About the film, Sonakshi Sinha stated that she and Kussh always wanted to collaborate for the right kind of project.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 04:57 PM IST

Sonakshi Sinha is all set to star in a film which is special to her in more ways than one. Her brother, Kussh S Sinha is all set to make his debut as a director with the film, ‘Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness’ and the actress will play the lead. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar in pivotal roles. ‘Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness’ is produced by NVB Films headed by Nicky Bhagnani, Vicky Bhagnani and Ankur Takrani, Kussh S Sinha’s Kratos Entertainment and Kinjal Ghone of Nikita Pai Films. 

Talking about the film, Sonakshi Sinha says, “Kussh and I wanted to collaborate for the right kind of project. Finally, we found something that we both liked and were excited about.” Kussh adds, “Sonakshi is a talented actor. I have always admired her for doing films that she entirely believed in. I have seen her grow as an actor and her journey in cinema. Now, I am going to be a part of it, too. When I found this script, I asked Sonakshi to take a look at it. We both felt drawn to the subject and that’s when we decided to take the plunge and work together. I am looking forward to working with talented artists such as Paresh Rawal ji, Sonakshi and Suhail Nayyar. It’s also a fabulous opportunity for my team at Kratos Entertainment to collaborate with Nicky Bhagnani and Vicky Bhagnani. They’ve been our friends for years and this project is a natural extension of that relationship. It’s a complete win-win for all of us.”

NVBF (Nicky and Vicky Bhagnani Films) is a fast-growing production house helmed by brothers, Nicky & Vicky Bhagnani and Ankur Takrani. Nicky Bhagnani has hands-on experience in the film industry, having been a part of various aspects of filmmaking. Vicky, his twin, is the creative and technical force behind the banner. Ankur, a tech expert with experience in content production, has joined hands with them to pursue his dreams in the entertainment business. The young company aims to back content which is clutter-breaking and narratives which are refreshing. 

‘Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness’ is produced by NVB Films, Kratos Entertainment and Nikita Pai Films. The film directed by Kussh S Sinha, stars Sonakshi Sinha, Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar and is expected to release in 2023.

