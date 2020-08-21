Sonakshi Sinha’s 'Ab Bas' campaign prompts action against online harassers, Mumbai cyber crime branch arrests man

Sonakshi Sinha has never shied away from speaking about online abuse and how to make social media a safe place for all. Recently after being subjected to extreme negativity, Sonakshi Sinha in association with Mission Josh had launched a campaign called Ab Bas to spread awareness on cybersecurity, the impact of online harassment, and legal options to deal with perpetrators.

Sonakshi recently opened her comments section on Instagram and urged all to refrain from any sort of harassment, but despite multiple appeals, some users continued to abuse and threaten her. Post this, Mission Josh and Ritesh Bhatia from Cyber Baap helped in identifying the harassers and Sonakshi Sinha’s team approached Cyber Crime Branch Mumbai and FIR was filed against the perpetrators on 14th August.

Earlier today, 27-year-old Shashikant Jadhav from Aurangabad was arrested. Speaking on the developments, Sonakshi recently said, "I am immensely grateful to cybercrime branch Mumbai for taking prompt action and being so supportive. I took this step to report the culprits so that even others gather the courage to do the same. Ab Bas, we will not watch and allow online abuse happen to us or others. I am extremely glad to be part of a campaign like this to help as many people as I can, who have been subjected to online harassment."

For the uninformed, Mumbai Cyber Crime Branch has been working for Women’s safety to curb down online harassment for women and girls and wants to encourage more women and children to step forward instead of hesitating.

Dr Rashmi Karandikar, DCP of Mumbai Cyber Crime Branch also said, "We have arrested the accused. Mumbai police cyber cell continues to play a role in making the internet a safe place. Also, women's safety has always been our priority. Cyber bullying and cyber stalking is a punishable offence. And we all women's work in the direction of making the internet safe for all."