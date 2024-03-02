Social media star Aniket Yadav will make his debut in Hindi music video Kafila 100 Ke Par

Social media influencer Aniket Yadav will make his debut in the Hindi music video Kafila 100 Ke Par.

Aniket Yadav, renowned for his captivating presence on social media platforms, is poised to make his debut as the lead in the upcoming Hindi music video titled "Kafila 100 Ke Par," produced by Famesroot Productions. This marks a significant milestone in Yadav's career as he steps into the spotlight in this highly anticipated musical endeavour.

The shooting locations will span across vibrant locales in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, promising a visually stunning backdrop for the narrative. With Yadav's charm and magnetic persona, coupled with his burgeoning popularity, "Kafila 100 Ke Par" is set to resonate with audiences nationwide.

Check out the announcement post

Famesroot Productions' venture into this musical project with Yadav at the helm further adds to the anticipation surrounding the video, hinting at a promising collaboration set to make waves in the music industry.

As excitement grows and anticipation builds, all eyes are on Aniket Yadav as he embarks on this new chapter in his career, ready to enchant audiences with his performance in "Kafila 100 Ke Par," a music video poised to capture the hearts of viewers across the nation.