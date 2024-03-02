Twitter
Jyotika opens up about her comeback to Bollywood after 25 years with Shaitaan, says 'I am looking out for...'

Magh Kalashtami 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals and significance

Social media star Aniket Yadav will make his debut in Hindi music video Kafila 100 Ke Par

Meet Devendra Jhajharia, two-time paralympic gold medalist set to contest Lok Sabha 2024 polls from this seat

GG vs DC-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy Cricket tips for Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Women

Jyotika opens up about her comeback to Bollywood after 25 years with Shaitaan, says 'I am looking out for...'

Magh Kalashtami 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals and significance

Social media star Aniket Yadav will make his debut in Hindi music video Kafila 100 Ke Par

Jyotika opens up about her comeback to Bollywood after 25 years with Shaitaan, says 'I am looking out for...'

Social media star Aniket Yadav will make his debut in Hindi music video Kafila 100 Ke Par

This Aamir Khan film was slammed for 'distortion of facts', politicians demanded ban, protests were held, earned only...

Bollywood

Social media star Aniket Yadav will make his debut in Hindi music video Kafila 100 Ke Par

Social media influencer Aniket Yadav will make his debut in the Hindi music video Kafila 100 Ke Par.

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 02, 2024, 09:05 PM IST

Aniket Yadav (Image source: Instagram)
Aniket Yadav, renowned for his captivating presence on social media platforms, is poised to make his debut as the lead in the upcoming Hindi music video titled "Kafila 100 Ke Par," produced by Famesroot Productions. This marks a significant milestone in Yadav's career as he steps into the spotlight in this highly anticipated musical endeavour.

The shooting locations will span across vibrant locales in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, promising a visually stunning backdrop for the narrative. With Yadav's charm and magnetic persona, coupled with his burgeoning popularity, "Kafila 100 Ke Par" is set to resonate with audiences nationwide.

Check out the announcement post

Famesroot Productions' venture into this musical project with Yadav at the helm further adds to the anticipation surrounding the video, hinting at a promising collaboration set to make waves in the music industry.

As excitement grows and anticipation builds, all eyes are on Aniket Yadav as he embarks on this new chapter in his career, ready to enchant audiences with his performance in "Kafila 100 Ke Par," a music video poised to capture the hearts of viewers across the nation.

