'So Positive': Ananya Panday starts campaign against bullying on World Social Media Day

Ananya Panday was one of the first celebrities to begin a campaign on cyber bullying, on the occasion of World Social Media Day

Ananya Panday, who made a remarkable Bollywood debut with Student of The Year 2 earlier this year, has been one of the most active celebrities this year. On the occasion of World Social Media Day, the actress came up with her own campaign which is called 'so positive'.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya announced her new project, while also unveiling the logo of 'so positive'. The actress calls it her Digital Social Responsibility (DSR) to 'fight away what every teenager on social media deals with.' Through her initiative, Ananya hopes to spread more awareness about social media bullying and ways of stopping it.

The platform would create engagement to inform the broader public about the existing actions to emerge out of the issue. Ananya’s initiative is centred around extending support and providing guidance to people to collaborate with helpful entities such as government and lawyers, to name a few.

The Student of The Year 2 actress, who will next appear in Pati Patni Aur Woh, has been widely appreciated for the efforts at spreading more positivity in the digital world. 'So Positive wants to build a community which is against social media bullying where Ananya Panday sure is carrying the baton with her initiative' stated a media release from her team.