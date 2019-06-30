'So Positive': Ananya Panday starts campaign against bullying on World Social Media Day

Headlines

Tiger 3: Ashutosh Rana reveals if his character Col Luthra appears in Salman's film, discusses YRF Spy Universe's future

Wordle 833 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 30

Cauvery river row: Karnataka to file review petition before SC challenging CWMA order

SSC MTS Result 2023: SSC to announce MTS, Havaldar results soon at ssc.nic.in, check latest update

Haryana Chief issues guidelines to prevent stubble-burning

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tiger 3: Ashutosh Rana reveals if his character Col Luthra appears in Salman's film, discusses YRF Spy Universe's future

Wordle 833 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 30

Cauvery river row: Karnataka to file review petition before SC challenging CWMA order

Top 10 Hindi movies with highest footfalls

List of all captains in ODI World Cup 2023

Outstanding World Cup Records of Captains

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Ganapath Teaser Review: Tiger Shroff, Kirti Sanon Starrer Ganapath Teaser Sets The Internet On Fire

World Cup 2023: Defending champion England cricket team reaches Guwahati ahead of practice matches

Australia to retire Taipan Helicopter fleet early after crash, Defence Minister Marles confirms

Tiger 3: Ashutosh Rana reveals if his character Col Luthra appears in Salman's film, discusses YRF Spy Universe's future

How makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj recreated real coal mine in Raniganj to film rescue scenes

Sonu Sood supports local businesses by fixing puncture in repair shop, video goes viral, netizens call him 'masiha'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'So Positive': Ananya Panday starts campaign against bullying on World Social Media Day

Ananya Panday was one of the first celebrities to begin a campaign on cyber bullying, on the occasion of World Social Media Day

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 30, 2019, 11:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ananya Panday, who made a remarkable Bollywood debut with Student of The Year 2 earlier this year, has been one of the most active celebrities this year. On the occasion of World Social Media Day, the actress came up with her own campaign which is called 'so positive'.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya announced her new project, while also unveiling the logo of 'so positive'. The actress calls it her Digital Social Responsibility (DSR) to 'fight away what every teenager on social media deals with.' Through her initiative, Ananya hopes to spread more awareness about social media bullying and ways of stopping it.

The platform would create engagement to inform the broader public about the existing actions to emerge out of the issue. Ananya’s initiative is centred around extending support and providing guidance to people to collaborate with helpful entities such as government and lawyers, to name a few.

The Student of The Year 2 actress, who will next appear in Pati Patni Aur Woh, has been widely appreciated for the efforts at spreading more positivity in the digital world. 'So Positive wants to build a community which is against social media bullying where Ananya Panday sure is carrying the baton with her initiative' stated a media release from her team.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

World Heart Day 2023: Simple habits to keep your heart healthy

Meet 'Sabziwala' who cracked UPSC in 80's, took voluntary retirement as IAS officer after 34 years due to…

Congress Punjab chief condemns MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira's detention, calls it 'jungle raj'

Meet ex-Wipro employee, who is set to take charge of Rs 2.8 lakh crore company as CFO

Parineeti Chopra sings special song for Raghav Chadha, he blows kisses at her in adorable love-filled wedding video

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE