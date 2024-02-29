Twitter
Shreyas Talpade shares update on Golmaal 5, hints release date: 'We will...'

Shreyas Talpade shares update on Golmaal 5, hints release date: 'We will...'

Congress MLA BK Hariprasad defends his 'Pakistan enemy country for the BJP, not for us' statement

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition launched at MWC 2024: Design, features, offers and more

Himachal Pradesh: Six Congress MLAs who cross-voted in Rajya Sabha polls, disqualified by assembly speaker

Do Patti teaser: Cop Kajol confronts mysterious Kriti Sanon in 'perfect cat and mouse' thriller, fans say 'aag laga di'

Shreyas Talpade shares update on Golmaal 5, hints release date: 'We will...'

Congress MLA BK Hariprasad defends his 'Pakistan enemy country for the BJP, not for us' statement

Do Patti teaser: Cop Kajol confronts mysterious Kriti Sanon in 'perfect cat and mouse' thriller, fans say 'aag laga di'

Shreyas Talpade shares update on Golmaal 5, hints release date: 'We will...'

Shreyas Talpade shares update on Golmaal 5, hints release date: 'We will...'

Shreyas Talpade said that Golmaal is very close to their hearts, and hinted at the release date.

Simran Singh

Feb 29, 2024

A poster of Golmaal Again (Image source: IMDb)
Years before Rohit Shetty formed his cop universe, he created a blockbuster comedy franchise, Golmaal. The fifth instalment of the franchise, Golmaal 5, is among the most-anticipated films, and Shreyas Talpade has given a major update about the upcoming sequel. 

Shreyas joined the Golmaal franchise with Golmaal Returns (2008), replacing Sharman Joshi. He played the character of Laxman in the last three sequels, Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3 (2010), and Golmaal Again (2017). While speaking to News18, Shreyas talked about Golmaal 5 and revealed that the movie can be released on Diwali 2025. 

When will Golmaal 5 be released? 

In the interview, Shreyas told the portal, "Just before the pandemic, Rohit and Ajay bhai had announced that we will soon be shooting for Golmaal 5. Unfortunately, the pandemic happened and everything went for a toss. Recently, he made a statement that we will be doing Golmaal 5. I’m hoping that we do it next year and next Diwali is when we get to see Golmaal 5.” Shreyas further added that Golmaal is very close to their hearts, "Especially after the last Golmaal, we missed it when it was over. It was so much fun on the sets that we couldn’t face each other and say our lines because we would burst out laughing. Golmaal is very, very special for all of us and we are waiting for it,” said the actor. 

Shreyas Talpade survived a major heart attack 

On December 2023, Shreyas suffered a near-fatal heart attack on the sets of Welcome To The Jungle and survived after undergoing angioplasty. In January 2024, Shreyas revealed that he was clinically dead as his heart stopped beating for 10 minutes. While speaking to the Times of India, Shreyas admitted that his family has a history of heart ailments, and he even urged not to take health for granted. Recalling his near-death experience, Shreyas said, "Clinically, I was dead. It was a massive cardiac arrest. A wake-up call would be an understatement. This is my second chance at life!" On the work front, Shreyas will return as Allu Arjun's voice in the much-awaited Pushpa 2 The Rule. Later, he will be seen in Welcome To The Jungle. 

