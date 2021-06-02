Search icon
Shreya Ghoshal and husband Shiladitya introduce their baby boy 'Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya' with a cute photo

Shreya Ghoshal and Shiladitya M welcomed their baby boy on May 22, 2021.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 02, 2021, 03:18 PM IST

Singer Shreya Ghoshal and husband Shiladitya M welcomed their baby boy on May 22, 2021. The singer took to her Instagram page to thank everyone for their love and support. 

“God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy,” her statement read. 

In her latest Instagram post, she shared another picture introducing her son ‘Devyaan’ to her fans and well-wishers. Shreya and her husband Shiladitya M are seen holding their baby son. “‘Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya’ He arrived on 22nd May and changed our lives forever. In that first glimpse as he was born he filled our hearts with a kind of love, only a mother & a father can feel for their child. Pure uncontrollable overwhelming love. It is still feeling like a dream @shiladitya and I are so grateful for this beautiful gift of life”, said the post.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by shreyaghoshal (@shreyaghoshal)

Shreya Ghoshal had announced her pregnancy earlier this year on social media while posting a picture of her baby bump. “Baby Shreyaditya is on its way! Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives” read her post.  

During her pregnancy, Shreya treated fans with cute photos and videos including from her virtual baby shower.

Shreya Ghoshal had tied the knot with Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya in a private ceremony on February 5, 2015.

