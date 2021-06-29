Headlines

Shraddha Kapoor reveals she often repeats outfits, says 'still wear clothes from my teenage years'

Shraddha Kapoor revealed her new fashion mantra, as the pandemic has reaffirmed her approach to minimalism and simplicity.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 29, 2021, 02:07 PM IST

A minimalistic, simple approach towards fashion and beauty is what actress Shraddha Kapoor's new fashion mantra, as the pandemic has reaffirmed her approach to minimalism and simplicity.

"The entire lockdown period has resulted in all of us staying at home more that paved the way towards focusing on the simplest of things in our lives," she tells IANSlife.

Shraddha says, "This period was hard for most people but it shed light on how basic things are so easily accessible to us that happen to be the most important things to focus on in life. So even towards fashion and beauty, the approach of keeping real, simple and natural has never been so deep-rooted as before. If at all, I think the pandemic has reaffirmed my approach of minimalism and simplicity towards fashion and beauty."

The youth icon believes in recycling her clothes and often repeats outfits as she contributes towards sustainability. "I repeat my outfits often, I still wear some of my clothes that fit me from my teenage years," says Shraddha.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor)

She adds, "I do believe in recycling my clothes. When I was a teenager as well, I used to revamp my old clothes by cutting them or stitching something on them myself. Sometimes I play with fabric paint as well. Of course, it didn't have the perfect finish but it had a certain feel and look to it that reflected my personality. There are also services I reach out to where I can donate my clothes and have them recycled instead of just giving them away."

The 'Ek Villian' actor states she has also adopted small habits as a conscious buyer. She said, "I pay attention to what I buy and why I buy something. There is always a reason for my purchases, never a whim. Even in beauty, I make sure the products I use are cruelty-free and are not harmful in any way."

Shraddha's efforts towards sustainability isn't only restricted to fashion and beauty but extends to homeware as well like crockery. The actor revealed, "I still use a mug I bought 14 years ago. I try to reuse things I own as much as possible and don`t shop for extra stuff randomly."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor)

She concludes, "Our planet needs all the help it can get from us, from anything we can do from turning vegetarian to being a little more conscious with our actions. I try to do as much as I can."

On the work front, Shraddha is currently working on Luv Ranjan's next, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.

