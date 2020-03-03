Headlines

Shraddha Kapoor celebrates birthday with 'beautiful kids and senior citizens of Ashadaan'; shares heartfelt photos

Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram page and shared a series of photos and videos from her birthday celebrations at Ashadaan.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 03, 2020, 05:04 PM IST

It's Shraddha Kapoor's birthday and she has turned 33 today. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of Baaghi 3 rang in her birthday at the orphanage Ashadaan run by Missionaries of Charity. The actor took to her Instagram page and shared a series of photos and videos from the celebrations. In the photos, Shraddha is seen laughing wholeheartedly while spending time with the kids. She also cut more than one birthday cakes and had a memorable day.

Shraddha captioned her post stating, "Thankful, grateful & so blessed to have celebrated my birthday with the beautiful kids and senior citizens of Ashadaan - Missionaries of Charity, Byculla". 

Many of Shraddha's near and dear ones wished the actor for her birthday. One of the sweetest wishes was by her brother and actor Siddhanth Kapoor. He shared a Boomerang video with her from their vacation. Siddhanth captioned the video stating, "Happy Happy Birthday my Lovely Angel. Life is just way better with you around, you only bring love, life and happiness everywhere you go, you are the main reason SO many people in this world smile, laugh, dance act, learn to love, learn to believe ... keep spreading your magic, I love you".

Meanwhile, talking about Baaghi 3, with the film, Shraddha returns to the franchise and romances Tiger Shroff after Baaghi. The action-packed film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles. Baaghi 3 is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

